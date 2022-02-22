Hero Moto, BPCL join hands to set up EV charging infra across country

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.



"Aligned with its Vision to "Be the Future of Mobility" and with its aim to drive the growth of EVs, Hero MotoCorp has become the first automotive OEM to tie up with the leading public sector undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of India," Hero MotoCorp said in a release.



In September last year, BPCL had announced that it will convert 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options, including EV charging facility, in the medium to long term.



Under the partnership, the two companies will first establish a "substantial charging infrastructure" at the existing nationwide energy station network and subsequently may broaden the collaboration to develop more synergies within the EV ecosystem and adjacent business verticals, thereby enabling prospects throughout the customer life cycle.



In the first phase, charging stations will be set up across nine cities, starting with Delhi and Bengaluru. The network will be then expanded across the country with the aim to establish a high density of charging stations, the release said.



"Hero MotoCorp will soon commence the infrastructure development in the two cities. Each charging station will feature multiple charging points including DC and AC chargers and will be available for use to all two-wheeled EVs," it added.

The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App and will be a cashless transaction model.

"The massive Bharat Petroleum energy station network will also provide accelerated opportunities to expand the scope of operations and services. The companies may utilize the gateways created to make additional investments into building a robust EV ecosystem," it said.



Commenting on the partnership, Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said, "As the automotive and mobility sectors are poised to evolve, we are taking strategic steps to lead this evolution. Through our endeavors towards both organic and inorganic business expansion, we are poised to accelerate the growth of emerging mobility trends."



The partnership with BPCL, which is already at the forefront of customer energy solutions, will be beneficial for both the EV segment and customers. This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future, he added.



BPCL CMD Arun Kumar Singh said, "India's personal mobility is primarily driven by two-wheelers who form the largest part of our valued customer base and the two-wheeler segment has been the early adopters of electric two wheelers. Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp, global leader in the two-wheeler industry and with a fine penchant for innovation, is therefore an extremely strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our Energy Stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector."

