I-T dept cautions public against fake job offers

The Income Tax Department (I-T department) on Tuesday cautioned public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers and appointment letters for working with the department.



"Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department," it said in a tweet.





Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued, which is available at this link:https://t.co/7imrJHapGg pic.twitter.com/j5ZbPF5zMw — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 22, 2022

In a public notice, the department said it has come to its notice that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the I-T department."The General public is hereby informed that direct recruitment to all Group B/ Group C posts in the income tax department is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission and notifications/ results are made available on the SSC website," it said, urging public to consider job offers and advertisements only on official websites of SSC or the department.It said the list of candidates after regional allocation is uploaded on the department's website."Therefore, the general public is hereby cautioned/ advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisements/ notifications/ appointments/ letters advertised/ circulated through any other platform/ portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax Department," the notice said.

