Hero MotoCorp appoints tech expert Arun Jaura as Chief Technology Officer

Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Arun Jaura, an engineering and technology expert. He has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the extensive Research & Development (R&D) ecosystem of the company.

Jaura will report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, the company stated.

Jaura, an M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (1989-1991) has done a Ph.D. from Concordia University (1992-1996), Montreal.

Before joining in, he was the Managing Director of Michelin India Technology Center since 2017, where he managed the R&D and the sustainability functions, and also represented the Michelin Pune site of more than 1100 engineers and technologists.



He started his career with DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) in 1982 where he spent a decade developing servo and electrohydraulic weapon systems as well as hydro-pneumatic suspension systems for battle tanks besides working on subsystems of the Combat aircrafts.

Jaura joined Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) as Senior Vice President - Product Development for Automotive Sector and subsequently as the CTO.

Neerja Sharma, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Hero MotoCorp, had decided to take a pause and refresh her priorities. She has decided to move on and will be leaving the organisation at the end of January, 2022.

The statement was issued as a Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

