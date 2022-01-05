Hero Electric collaborates with SpareIt to expand network of EV service hubs

Hero Electric on Wednesday announced a partnership with SpareIt, an automotive aftermarket multi-sided platform, to train and use its garage network as EV service hubs.

The electric two-wheeler brand will train garage owners associated with SpareIt to foster EV ecosystem and Preferred Garage Owners (PGOs) growth.

Furthermore, it will also coach trainers from SpareIt as part of its train-the-trainer program. On the other hand, SpareIt will offer these trained garages as Private Garage Owners (PGO) for Hero Electric's B2B and B2C clients.

Hero Electric is re-skilling and training mechanics and garage owners under its PGOs initiative to service all types of electric bikes. "Hero has trained over 6,000 PGOs and is committed to train over 20,000 such owners in the next two years," the company said in a statement.

"At Hero, we believe that a robust and well-equipped service network is key to a satisfied customer experience. Mechanics need to be re-skilled and trained to readily address various issues faced by customers in the operation, usage, and maintenance of the electric scooters. This partnership further brings us closer to our commitment of training 20,000 PGOs and also reflect the growth of the electric vehicle segment fastening the green mobility shift," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

Additionally, SpareIt locate app will integrate fleets and customers for garage discovery to make EV owning experience seamless.

"Our platform digitizes the offline neighbourhood garages by empowering them with easy access to sourcing, last-mile logistics, business management solutions and digital credit. This partnership with Hero Electric allows us to create a convenient and efficient ecosystem to service our customers and further the growth of the EV segment," said Prashant Kamdar, Founder, Director, SpareIt.