Hero MotoCorp sales drop 15% in December; Bajaj Auto sees 4% decline

India’s biggest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, has seen a 15% drop in sales in the month of December with registrations of 281,000 units, according to VAHAN data as of December 31, 2025.

Bajaj Auto, the country’s most valued two-wheeler manufacturer, too, witnessed a 4% decline in December with registrations of 133,000 units.

The drop in sales comes despite the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut on two-wheelers from 28% to 18%.

Meanwhile, Japanese automaker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) emerged as the top-selling two-wheeler manufacturer in December with registrations of 343,000 units.

TVS Motor Company’s two-wheeler sales rose 22% year-on-year to 260,000 units in December.

Royal Enfield, the maker of the Bullet motorcycle, recorded a 47% jump in December motorbike registrations.

For the calendar year 2025, Hero Moto Corp remained the top-selling two-wheeler maker. It sold 581,800 units in 2025, up 6% from 548,700 lakh units in 2024.

HMSI stood second with sales of 502,500 units in 2025, up 5% from 479,700 units in 2024.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto reported a 1% year-on-year decline in two-wheeler registrations for the calendar year 2025. It sold 215,000 units in 2025 as against 218,400 units in the previous year.

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric, which sold 407,000 electric vehicles in the calendar year 2024, recorded registrations of 198,000 units. TVS Motor Company toppled Ola Electric as the biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in 2025 by clocking registrations of 298,000 units, up 35% from 220,000 electric scooters in 2024.

Ather Energy, which made its stock market debut in 2025, witnessed a 59% year-over-year jump in EV sales at 200,000 units this year.

Bajaj Auto, which sells electric scooters under the Chetak brand, recorded registrations of 270,000 units in 2025, up 40% year-on-year.