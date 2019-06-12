Honda Activa 125 BS6 FI unveiled, to go on sale from September 2019

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has finally unveiled its first BS6 compliant two-wheeler, Honda Activa 125 BS6 FI. The new BS6 two-wheelers are part of Honda's 'quiet revolution' as they come with 'noiseless' starter motor. Honda has successfully launched the vehicles nine months ahead of the scheduled April 2020 deadline set by the government. Earlier, India skipped BS5 emission norms and directly jumped to the BS6 from BS4 owing to the stricter emission norms. The Honda Activa 125 BS6 FI competes with the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR 125, Hero Maestro Edge and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

As far as engine specifications are concerned, Honda Activa BS6 will come with the tried and tested 125CC motor. However, the comparisons end there as the BS6 engine comes with PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) and Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. Compared to the old Activa 125, the BS6 Active 125 FI offers better fuel efficiency, improved power delivery and lower emissions. The engine has also gone through a revision with the use of an offset cylinder to reduce friction. The crankshaft is lighter and combustion is improved owing to the production of tumble flow.

The new BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 comes with an idle stop system to improve the fuel economy. The system is switchable and activates in just 3 seconds. The scooter also gets a side stand indicator and the scooter won't start when the stand is engaged.

Look wise, the new Honda Activa 125 BS6 gets a semi-digital console that shows information including the range and average fuel efficiency. There is also an LED headlight and an external fuel lid with the 4-in-1 ignition switch.

As far as pricing is concerned, the regular Honda Activa 125 starts at Rs 60,000 - Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 (FI) variant could see a marginal increase of about 10% over the regular Activa scooter. The BS6-compliant Honda Activa 125 will go on sale by September 2019.

Edited By: Udit Verma

