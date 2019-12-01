Auto Slowdown: Honda Cars India domestic sales fall 50% to 6,459 in November

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported 50.33 per cent decline in domestic sales to 6,459 units in November as against 13,006 units in the same month last year.

"Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company is in the last leg of BS-IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as it progresses towards BS-VI transition model by model sequentially, he added.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 25.32 per cent decline in total sales to 41,124 units in November. The company had sold a total of 55,074 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 7.2 per cent increase in total sales at 60,500 units in November. The company had sold 56,411 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India's sales fell again in November. The company posted a 3.3% drop in its passenger vehicle sales over the last year.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) also reported a 9% year-on-year fall in its total sales at 41,235 units as against 45,101 units in the same month last year, it said in a regulatory filing. The slump in sales came following a lean post-festive season month.

