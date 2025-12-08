Adani Enterprises shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises are in news today after the firm said it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely 'Adani Skills & Education Limited', in India on December 6, 2025.

Adani Enterprises stock ended 2.09% higher at Rs 2265.10 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.92 lakh crore. Total 1.40 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 31.28 crore.

The object of the acquisition is to carry on the Activity of Upskilling Adani employees, GETs/DETs, and skilling fresh talent who will directly or indirectly benefit the Adani Group and our partners for outsourced engagement and off role workers and to carry on the activity of Promoting, Imparting, Launching, Creating, Designing, Adopting Traditional, Formal and Creative Means of Imparting, Inculcating , Disseminating, Diversified Skills, Education Forms and Personality Development Techniques by providing Training, Conducting Seminars, WebSeminars, Counseling, E-Courses, Online Classes, or Group Coaching and Consultancy, Business Consultancy and Training, Meditation Exercise, Motivational Trainings on such terms and conditions as the Company may deem fit.

The company said that it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely 'Adani Skills & Education Limited,' in India on December 6, 2025. Subscribed capital: Rs 1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

ASEL has been incorporated in India on December 6, 2025 and registered with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.