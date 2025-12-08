From NCR to hills: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway to spur real estate growth 

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway was opened for a trial run on December 1, 2025. The formal inauguration is expected by February 2026, after several adjustments to its expected operational date, which was originally slated for the end of July 2025, then pushed to December 2025. This expressway has attracted considerable attention due to its anticipated benefits, with NHAI officials indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it next year.

The new expressway is poised to spur a variety of real estate projects in the surrounding areas. With improved connectivity, numerous real estate developers are likely to commence construction on apartments and plots near the expressway. Consequently, investing in properties in the localities adjacent to the expressway could prove to be a lucrative opportunity in the future. Beyond residential developments, one can also anticipate the emergence of many commercial establishments along the route of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, including restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, office spaces, and IT parks.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway significantly cuts distance and time, reducing the nearly 235 km journey to about 210 km, cutting travel time from 6 plus hours to a projected 2.5 hours.

Prasun Kumar, CMO, Magicbricks said, "Whenever connectivity improves at this scale, it naturally unlocks new possibilities across the entire stretch. We are already seeing stronger interest in peripheral zones of Delhi, the emerging pockets around Ghaziabad’s extended belt, and the high-potential markets of Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur. These are locations that historically moved at a gradual pace, but enhanced access to Delhi and Uttarakhand is changing the conversation—bringing end-users, investors and developers into the fold at the same time. Overall, this expressway is not just reducing travel time; it is rebalancing how people think about liveability, accessibility and long-term value across the entire stretch."

Pyush Lohia, Director, Lohia Worldspace said, "Baghpat, directly connected through the corridor, still offers affordable land rates around Rs 3,566/sqft, even after a 20–30% rise in 2024. In comparison, Ghaziabad averages Rs 7,645/sqft, highlighting clear room for future appreciation as connectivity strengthens. Past trends from other transport corridors show that major price jumps often follow once traffic flow and infrastructure stabilise.

Industrial and logistics activity around the expressway will further accelerate demand. New industrial parks in Baghpat and a logistics hub in Ghaziabad are expected to generate thousands of jobs, drawing workers, services and new housing requirements. Upcoming metro and regional transit expansions will provide additional support.

Sakshee Katiyal, Chairperson, Home & Soul said, "Among India’s leading hill destinations, Dehradun is anticipated to lead the growth curve, with property prices expected to jump by over 30 per cent. The expressway isn’t just good for logistics; it will spark interest in luxury homes for those seeking serene weekend retreats, spur demand for second homes as connectivity dissolves distance, and make retail developments along the route far more viable. The time saved becomes value gained for residents, retailers and real-estate investors."