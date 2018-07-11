Honda Jazz 2018 features leaked; details about all variants

Honda Jazz will be launching on July 19 and as the launch date gets closer, more information is being revealed, including a detailed description of the variants. The new Honda Jazz will be placed in the premium hatchback segment and will be going against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Details of the variants were spotted by Team BHP. These features will make the new Jazz a relevant competitor in its segment. The car will be offered in three variants Jazz S, Jazz V and Jazz VX. The base variant will only be available with diesel MT. Jazz petrol automatic will only be offered in the V and VX variant. Mechanically, there are no changes in the car. The new Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-liter petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Honda Jazz S (only Diesel)

Dual front airbags with ABS with EBD standard across all variants

Speed sensing door lock

Audio system with four speakers and a 3.5-inch screen along with steering-mounted controls

Front armrest for driver

LED tail-lamps

Rear parking sensors

15-inch wheels

Rear defogger

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Driver and co-driver vanity mirror

Honda Jazz V

Honda Smart Key system and push-button start (only available with Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Power boot release (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Cruise Control (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Paddleshifters for petrol CVT

15-inch alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

Audio system with 5.0-inch touchscreen and reverse camera display

Electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors with indicators

Front fog lamps

Rear wiper

Honda Jazz VX