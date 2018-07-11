Honda Jazz 2018 features leaked; details about all variants

Honda Jazz will be launching on July 19 and as the launch date gets closer, more information is being revealed, including a detailed description of the variants. The new Honda Jazz will be placed in the premium hatchback segment and will be going against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Details of the variants were spotted by Team BHP. These features will make the new Jazz a relevant competitor in its segment. The car will be offered in three variants Jazz S, Jazz V and Jazz VX. The base variant will only be available with diesel MT. Jazz petrol automatic will only be offered in the V and VX variant. Mechanically, there are no changes in the car. The new Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-liter petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel engine.Here is the list of features that will make it to the Jazz facelift launching later this month:
Honda Jazz S (only Diesel)
Honda Jazz V
Honda Jazz VX
