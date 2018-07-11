scorecardresearch
Honda Jazz 2018 features leaked; details about all variants

Honda Jazz will be launching on July 19 and as the launch date gets closer, more information is being revealed, including a detailed description of the variants.

Honda Jazz will be launching on July 19 and as the launch date gets closer, more information is being revealed, including a detailed description of the variants. The new Honda Jazz will be placed in the premium hatchback segment and will be going against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Details of the variants were spotted by Team BHP. These features will make the new Jazz a relevant competitor in its segment. The car will be offered in three variants Jazz S, Jazz V and Jazz VX. The base variant will only be available with diesel MT. Jazz petrol automatic will only be offered in the V and VX variant. Mechanically, there are no changes in the car. The new Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-liter petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Here is the list of features that will make it to the Jazz facelift launching later this month:

Honda Jazz S (only Diesel)

  • Dual front airbags with ABS with EBD standard across all variants
  • Speed sensing door lock
  • Audio system with four speakers and a 3.5-inch screen along with steering-mounted controls
  • Front armrest for driver
  • LED tail-lamps
  • Rear parking sensors
  • 15-inch wheels
  • Rear defogger
  • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
  • Driver and co-driver vanity mirror

Honda Jazz V

  • Honda Smart Key system and push-button start (only available with Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)
  • Power boot release (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)
  • Cruise Control (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)
  • Paddleshifters for petrol CVT
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic climate control
  • Audio system with 5.0-inch touchscreen and reverse camera display
  • Electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors with indicators
  • Front fog lamps
  • Rear wiper

Honda Jazz VX

  • 7.0-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Extended LED tail-lamps
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

