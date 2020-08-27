Honda launches Hornet 2.0; check out price, features

India's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced its entry into the 180-200 cc segment of premium motorcycles in the country with the launch of Hornet 2.0.

HMSI's Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata said, "Inspired by the dreams of the new age customers & their passion for riding, we are pleased to introduce the all-new Honda Hornet 2.0." "It is the beginning of Honda's new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India," added Ogata.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, "The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda's racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BSVI Engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience."

Hornet 2.0 gets an all-around LED lighting package which includes new headlamp with LED winkers and LED tail lamp as styling update. The bike comes with a sporty split seat, key on tank placement, short exhaust muffler, alloy wheels and alloy foot-pegs as the style quotient.

The new motorcycle will be available in four colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

New Hornet 2.0 comes with dual petal disc brakes with single-channel ABS, mono-shock rear suspension, upside-down front fork, engine stop switch, and a hazard switch. The bike sports 110 mm wide tubeless tyres at the front and 140 mm wide rear for better road grip and handling.Honda Hornet 2.0 also features a fully digital display panel, which provides - gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter.

Hornet 2.0 is powered by a new BS-VI compliant 184cc PGM-FI Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine. The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that, Honda claims, improves its thermal efficiency and fuel efficiency.

The new Hornet 2.0, which Honda claims is International Street Fighter, is priced at Rs 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Honda will also be offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Hornet 2.0. The bookings of the Hornet 2.0 have already started at the company's official website, as well as its authorised dealerships and deliveries are expected to start by 1st week of September.

