Audi launches its fastest SUV RS Q8 in India at Rs 2.07 crore

German luxury carmaker Audi that made its name in India with its SUVs a decade ago, launched its most powerful SUV on Thursday, the RS Q8 at a jaw dropping price tag of Rs 2.07 crore.

The RS Q8 which is a sportier coupe version of its biggest SUV till date, the Q8, can sprint to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds on the iconic Nurburgring Nordschliefe in Germany, the fastest for an SUV on the track. Powered by a 4 litre twin turbo petrol engine, the car has a maximum power output of 600 bhp and torque of 800 NM. It has a top speed of 250 kph.

"It's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It's massive twin-turbo V8 with 600hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100kph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados," says Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The SUV also has a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system that the company claims enhances the performance with high efficiency. It features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when less power is needed to save fuel. The gearbox is standard eight-speed Tiptronic that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

Other features in the car include an All-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi's Virtual cockpit, quattro with self locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalised drive settings. The Audi RS Q8 also comes standard with 58.42 cms (23") 5 Y Spoke Diamond Turned alloys. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard.

As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus (Top speed increased to 305kph).

"The recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 that debuts today are at the cutting edge of Audi Sport. This shows our commitment to offering the very best to our customers in India," says Dhillon. "We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season."

Riding on the success of its SUVs-the Q3, Q5 and Q7, Audi rose to the summit of the luxury car pecking order in India between 2012-15 and was the first to breach the 10,000 unit per annum sales mark. It has since lost the momentum and managed to sell less than 5,000 units in 2019. With a revamped and expanded product portfolio, it is now gearing up for a comeback.