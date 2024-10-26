Honda recalls over 90,000 cars in India: Check if your model is affected

Honda Cars India has announced a recall of 92,672 cars across various models to address possible issues in older vehicles. This includes 90,468 cars first identified, plus 2,204 cars that had received replacement parts earlier.

The recall is due to defective fuel pump impellers, which could cause the engine to stall or fail to start. Honda will replace the parts free of charge starting November 5, 2024, at dealerships across India.

Affected customers are being notified directly, and they can also check their car’s eligibility by entering the VIN on Honda’s website. Additionally, those who bought a spare fuel pump between June 2017 and October 2023 are advised to have their cars checked.

Honda has issued a recall for several models, including the Amaze, City, BR-V, Jazz, Brio, WR-V, and Accord, covering both current and discontinued models. The recall applies to cars manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018. In total, 2,204 additional units have been added to the recall list, which already included 18,851 units of the Amaze (made from September 2017 to June 2018) and 32,872 units of the City (produced during the same period).