'How can sustainable tech be promoted by unsustainable subsidies': Rajiv Bajaj's poser at world 1st CNG bike's launch

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has voiced concerns on the use of "unsustainable subsidies" to promote electric vehicles.

Speaking at the launch of the world's first CNG-powered motorbike, the Bajaj Freedom 125, he said, "How can sustainable technologies be promoted by unsustainable subsidies, not only in India but worldwide...we want freedom from all of this."

Bajaj has consistently argued against what he called on the launch as "paradoxically unsustainable subsidies", describing the global push for electric vehicles as "chaos."



In several earlier interviews, Bajaj has said subsidies are not a viable long-term solution, often leading to market distortions and unfair advantages for certain groups.

The Centre is reportedly planning a third iteration of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme in the upcoming Budget. An Economic Times report claims the new version could allocate around Rs 10,000 crore to support electric two, three, and four-wheelers.

A final decision will be made closer to the Budget presentation, taking the fiscal situation in mind.

On Friday, Bajaj Auto launched the Bajaj Freedom 125, a groundbreaking motorbike that runs on both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

This bike is the first of its kind globally, with a starting price of Rs 95,000 for the base 'Drum' variant. Bookings are now open via the company's official website and authorized showrooms.

The Freedom 125 comes in three variants: NG04 Disc LED, NG04 Drum LED, and NG04 Drum, with various color options available.

Here are the detailed prices (ex-showroom):

NG04 Disc LED: Rs 1,10,000

NG04 Drum LED: Rs 1,05,000

NG04 Drum: Rs 95,000



The introduction of the Bajaj Freedom 125 is expected to have a significant impact on the two-wheeler market. CNG technology can reduce fuel costs and lower emissions, key benefits for Indian riders. The bike features a small two-liter petrol tank, likely as a reserve, and offers an impressive mileage of 213 kilometers per kilo of CNG, making it a highly efficient choice for commuters.