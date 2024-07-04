Bajaj Finance shares in news today as AUM in Q1 climbs 31%

Shares of Bajaj Finance are in news today after the NBFC reported a 10% year-on-year growth in fresh loans for June 2024 quarter. Loans climbed to 10.97 million in Q1 compared to 9.94 million it booked in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The company's deposits book climbed 26% YoY to nearly Rs 62,750 crore as of June 30, 2024 as compared to Rs 49,944 crore as of June 30, 2023.

Assets under management (AUM) climbed 31% to approximately Rs 3,54,100 crore as of June 30, 2024 against Rs 2,70,097 crore on June 30, 2023. AUM in Q1 FY25 rose by approximately Rs 23,500 crore.

The stock closed 1.25% higher at Rs 7251.80 on Wednesday. Market cap of Bajaj Finance rose to Rs 4.48 lakh crore.

Total 0.73 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 47.91 crore on Monday.