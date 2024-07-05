Bajaj Auto launches world's first CNG-powered bike, Freedom 125 at Rs 95,000; check variants, price, other details

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorbike, named Bajaj Freedom 125. This bike runs on petrol but can switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) with the press of a button. While CNG-powered cars have been around for over a decade, this is the first motorcycle to use this technology, not just in India but globally. The price of the bike starts at Rs 95,000 for the base 'Drum' variant.

The booking for the new bike is open and can be done via the company's official website and authorised showrooms. The Freedom 125 has been launched in three variants: NG04 Disc LED, NG04 Drum LED and NG04 Drum. The LED variants are available in five colour options and the non-LED Drum variant is available in two colours.

Here's the detailed pricing (ex-showroom):

NG04 Disc LED: Rs 1,10,000

NG04 Drum LED: Rs 1,05,000

NG04 Drum: Rs 95,000

The introduction of the Bajaj Freedom 125 could significantly influence the two-wheeler market. CNG technology offers the potential to reduce fuel costs and lower emissions, both critical factors for Indian two-wheeler owners.

The bike has a relatively small petrol tank capacity of just two litres, likely serving as a reserve fuel. Reports suggest the Bajaj Freedom 125 offers a mileage of 213 kilometers per kilo of CNG, making it a highly efficient option for commuters.

The bike has undergone 11 safety tests as demonstrated by the company in a video during the launch. The bike underwent a 'truck rollover test' which found that despite being crushed under the truck tires, the CNG tank was intact and the pressure was unchanged.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was present at the launch event, emphasised the importance of reducing India's crude oil import bill and promoting alternative fuels. Highlighting the growth of India's automobile industry, Gadkari noted its role as both a wealth and job creator. He expressed pride in India overtaking Japan to become the third-largest automobile market and reiterated his goal to transform India into a five trillion-dollar economy.