Hungarian 2W-brand Keeway debuts in India; unveils K-Light 250V, Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i

Hungarian two-wheeler brand Keeway, which is also Benelli’s sister company, has made its debut in India with the unveiling of three new products - Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle, Keeway Vieste 300 maxi-scooter and the Keeway Sixties 300i scooter. Apart from these, the bike maker has also announced it will launch five more products in the country in 2022.

Keeway, which is owned by Qianjiang Group of China - the same company that owns Benelli as well, will be operating under the management of Benelli India. Keeway was formed in 1999 and is claimed to have offered its products in 98 countries.

Keeway also revealed that all of its three new bikes would be brought in via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will be assembled domestically at Benelli's plants. Bookings for the new two-wheelers have already started and can be made online for Rs 10,000. Deliveries are likely to commence by end of May or early next month. Prices for the new models will be revealed soon.

The company’s future launches are likely to be another cruiser, two retro street motorcycles, a naked street, and a race replica bike. The company also claims that its two-wheeler will be complemented by the latest technology on the offering and would come with features like inbuilt-GPS, remote engine cut-off and the Keeway Connect app.

Keeway K-Light 250V

The Keeway K-Light 250V is a cruiser motorcycle and features a large sculpted tank. The bike also features an instrument cluster, a round headlight, a contoured seat for the rider, dual exhaust pipes and a swingarm-mounted mudguard. The new K-Light 250V also gets disc brakes at both ends and has a 20-litre fuel tank. It will be offered in three colour options - matte black, matte blue and matte dark grey.

The K-Light 250V also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, LED headlight and taillight. The new K-Light 250V will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor, Yezdi Roadster and Benelli Imperiale.

The new cruiser motorcycle gets a 249 cc V-Twin engine, which develops 18.4 bhp and 19 Nm of torque, and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the company’s the first motorcycle to get a V-twin engine and a belt drive system. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and hydraulic shocks at the rear.

Keeway Vieste 300

The Keeway Vieste 300 is powered by a 278.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that makes 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The new maxi-scooter also comes with features like a tinted windscreen, a split seat set-up, an analogue and digital instrument cluster, LED tail-light and keyless operation.

The new maxi-scooter comes with telescopic forks upfront and hydraulic suspension at the rear. It has a 12-litre fuel tank and also comes equipped with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The Vieste 300 will be offered in 3 colours - matte black, matte blue and matte white.

Keeway Sixties 300i

The Keeway Sixties 300i, as the name suggests, is a retro classic scooter and gets the same 278 cc single-cylinder engine used in Vieste 300.

The retro classic scooter comes with features like dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and multi-function ignition among others. The Sixties 300i would be available in three colours as an option - matte light blue, matte white and matte grey.