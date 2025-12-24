VIP Industries: Why this stock rallied 9% amid Rs 1,450 crore turnover today

Shares of VIP Industries Ltd climbed nearly 9 per cent in Wednesday's trade amid higher turnover, as 26 per cent of equity reportedly changed hands on the counter. Against a two-week average of 46,000 shares, 3.74 crore shares changed hands on the counter today. Turnover stood at Rs 1,453.33 crore for the luggage maker so far, whose total market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,498.10 crore. While the buyers and sellers of the deal are unknown, it should be noted that the company had on October 30 informed stock exchanges about an open offer by Multiples Private Equity Fund IV and Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV for up to 3,70,56,229 shares, representing 26.03 per cent stake at a price of Rs 388 apiece.

On Wednesday, the stock rose 8.92 per cent to hit a high of Rs 397.30 apiece. Promoter group owned 49.73 per cent stake in the company. This included (2.01 per cent) Multiples Private Equity Fund IV and (2.22 per cent) Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV.

The promoters of the company had entered into an agreement with Multiples Private Equity fund and others to sell up to 32 per cent of their stake in the company and thereby carve out an exit for themselves. Consequently, with changes in ownership, a host of leadership changes have taken place marking the exit of Neetu Kashiramka, the erstwhile Managing Director of the company and Ashish Saha, the executive director of the company. Mr Atul Jain has been appointed as the new Managing Director.

Nuvama in a note last month said VIP reported a weak set of numbers for the past three years now and its revenue further plunged 25 per cent in Q2, marked by the transitionary quarter of change in management. Going ahead, the key trackable will be the turnaround plan as well as the business strategy to be laid out by new management, it said.

VIP Industries has, meanwhile, appointed Sameer Wanchoo as Chief Marketing Officer of the company and part of senior management team, it informed stock exchanges on Tuesday.