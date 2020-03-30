Hyundai 2020 Verna facelift launched; check out price, new features

The new Hyundai 2020 Verna facelift is finally up for sale. Earlier in March, Hyundai started pre-booking for the vehicle for a token price of Rs 25,000. The new 2020 Verna is available in five versions S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo and has a base price of Rs 9.30 lakh.

The exterior now has a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, new LED lamps and integrated LED DRLS. The 4,440mm x 1,729mm x 1,475mm car with a wheelbase of 2,600mm comes in six colour variants - Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Polar White and Phantom Black. The exterior sports several other features like a new bumper, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new ORVMs, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper and redesigned boot lid.

There are three engine models - 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel. The petrol engines give a power of 113 brake horsepower (bhp), 144Nm and 118 bhp, 172Nm respectively while the diesel engines deliver 113 bhp power against 250Nm of torque. Both 1.5L engines (petrol and diesel) come with a six-speed manual gearbox which can be changed to iVT, 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1L Turbo engine equips a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The interior of the 1.5L models has been painted in a dual-tone black-beige scheme, while the Turbo variant has all-black interiors with red stitches on the upholstery. The Verna 2020 facelift features digital cluster with colour TFT, multi-function steering wheel, front ventilated seats, twin-tip muffler design, smart trunk, wireless phone charger, Eco coating, rear USB charger, sliding front center console armrest with storage, seat height adjuster, electric sunroof and Arkamys premium sound on the inside.

The base model MT 1.5L S is priced at Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes all the way to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top 1.0L GDi SX(O) model.

