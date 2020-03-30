Coronavirus in India Live updates: Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra soar to 215, highest in the country

Coronavirus: The active novel coronavirus positive cases have soared to 215 in the state of Maharashtra on Monday. Theses cases are the highest in the country so far. Three more patients tested positive Mumbai on Monday. Maharashtra has reported 8 deaths so far. The Prasar Bharti News Services (PBNS) on Monday denied a media news report that the government could extend the coronavirus lockdown by a week as on account of the alarming situation in the wake of mass exodus of migrant workers. The PBNS took to Twitter to deny the news report. "PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," is said on its official Twitter account.

10.56 am: Coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 confirmed cases jump to 1,160 in India

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 1,160 on Monday after around 20 new cases were reported across the country. The death toll due to the deadly virus has climbed to 31.

10.50 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Case filed against person for creating fake 'PMCARE' UPI ID to con people

Delhi Police cyber cell has identified and arrested a man who tried to create a fake ID for duping people soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of PMCARES UPI ID asking people to contribute towards novel coronavirus fund.

10.42 am: Coronavirus updates: BCCI may consider holding IPL in October-November

The BCCI is likely to consider the holding the IPL during the October-November, as Australia has put up a six-month travel ban, which will defer or lead to cancellation of T20 World Cup. This could provide the sporting body a window for holding the IPL during October-November. However, BCCI is still silent on the likely move.

10.32 am: Coronavirus news: PM Modi shares 3D animated videos of him performing Yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on Twitter his animated videos practising yoga to show how he remains fit. "During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos," PM Modi tweeted.

During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos.

10.26 am: Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Noida to take stock of the situation in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. Noida is one of the worst affected by the deadly virus. Adityanath will check whether the essentials such ration etc are reaching the residents in Noida, which currently has 31 novel coronavirus positive cases.

10.16 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Active COVID-19 cases soar to 215, highest in the country

The active novel coronavirus positive cases have soared to 215 in the state of Maharashtra on Monday. Theses cases are the highest in the country so far. Three more patients tested positive Mumbai on Monday. Maharashtra has reported 8 deaths so far.

10.10 am: Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh news: 8 fresh cases reported in Indore

Indore on Monday reported 8 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the total tally in Madhya Pradesh to 45.

10.05 am: Coronavirus Punjab news: Mohali resident tests positive; tally jumps to 39

A 65-year-old Mohali resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. With this the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases jump to 39 in Punjab, officials said. The man was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said. "He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive. We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," he added.

9.57 am: Coronavirus latest news: Migrant labourers stranded at Indo-Nepal border

Migrant labourers are currently stranded at Indo-Nepal border town in the wake of restriction on movement amid nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Uttarakhand: Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following to lockdown due to Coronavirus threat

9.48 am: Coronavirus live update: Visuals from Delhi-Gazipur border

The Police is checking passes and identity cards amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Only those providing or availing essential services are being permitted to go ahead.

Delhi: Passes and identity cards of people being checked by Police amid the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown, only those availing or providing essential services are being allowed. Visuals from Delhi-Ghazipur border.

9.42 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: 12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported

Maharashtra on Monday reported 12 more novel coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 215, PTI reported citing a health official's quote.

9.36 am: Coronavirus West Bengal news: Anther COVID-19 patient dies

Another patient has died of novel coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, PTI reported. With this there are two deaths in the state now. Meanwhile, three more persons have been tested positive in the state for novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 21.

9.26 am: Coronavirus live update: Over 1,50,000 people recovered from COVID-19 globally

Over 1.51 lakh people have recovered globally after contracting the COVID-19 infection. As of Monday, 1,51,901 people have recuperated after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

9.18 am: Coronavirus latest update: Death toll crosses 1,000 in New York

The death toll from COVID-19 outbreak has crossed 1,000 in New York in less than a month after the first case was reported in the US state.

9.12 am: Coronavirus news: Government denies extension of lockdown

The Prasar Bharti News Services (PBNS) on Monday denied a media report that the government could extend the coronavirus lockdown by a week as on account of the alarming situation in the wake of mass exodus of migrant workers. The PBNS took to Twitter to deny the news report. "PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," is said on its official Twitter account.

FAKE NEWS ALERT ð¨ PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown.

9.07 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: Donald Trump extends stay-at-home guidelines by April-end

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home directions until the end of April, as he dropped a widely criticised plan to the get the economy up and running by mid-April after a top medical adviser said that more than 1,00,000 American citizens may die from the COVID-19 outbreak. (Input from Reuters)

9.00 am: Coronavirus Mumbai news: Police on strict vigil in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown

The Mumbai Police is maintaining strict vigil by checking passes and identity cards of people moving in vehicles during the COVID-19 lockdown on Kurla-Chembur highway.

Mumbai: Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during #CoronavirusLockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway.

8.55 am: COVID-19 news update: Central government directs states to seal borders

The Centre has asked the states to seal borders to combat the novel coronavirus and preventing it from spreading further in the country. The government has also urged the migrant workers to stay where they are and has asked the stated to provide them with shelter, food and medical aid.

8.43 am: Coronavirus live update: Italy records rise in COVID-19 deaths by 756, death toll crosses 10,700

The novel coronavirus has claimed over 10,700 lives in Italy so far following 756 cases being reported on Sunday. The number of fatalities by far are the highest any country has reported in the world.

8.30 am: Coronavirus news: SC to hear PIL on mass exodus of migrant labourers on Monday

The Supreme Court (SC) is likely to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava on the mass exodus of migrant workers on Monday. The PIL seeks urgent relief to the workers in the form of shelter, food and medical aid. The novel coronavirus pandemic has left many migrant workers with no choice but to flee urban areas where there is no work for them anymore to return to their villages. Many of these labourers have been walking on feet covering hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes in the absence of buses.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in India: India grapples with mounting COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases are mounting across India. With 1,100 people testing positive for the COVID-19 and more than 30 people dead, the Modi government is faced with the herculean task to contain the deadly virus. PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Sunday apologised to the citizens particularly the migrant labourers and workers for the lockdown adding that the government has no choice but to impose it to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.