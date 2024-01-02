Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift design revealed, bookings open; check all details

Hyundai Motor India has commenced bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift with a deposit of Rs 25,000. The mid-size SUV is scheduled for launch on January 16. This news was first reported by India Today. Customers can book the SUV at Hyundai dealerships or on Hyundai's Click To Buy online platform.

The Hyundai Creta, introduced in India in July 2015, is a popular mid-size SUV with over 950,000 units sold domestically. The 2024 Creta facelift incorporates Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, featuring a new grille, quad-beam LED headlamps, LED positioning lamps, and redesigned bumpers along with new alloys.

The interior has undergone significant changes, including an integrated infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. The 2024 Creta facelift will be available in six mono-tone colours, and one dual-tone colour, and seven trims.

It offers three engine options - 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol, 1.5-litre MPi petrol, and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel, along with four transmission options. The new Creta facelift will compete with the Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Tata Curvv. The price is expected to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

