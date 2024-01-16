Hyundai Creta 2024 SUV launched in India at Rs 11 lakh: Check variants, price list, features, more

Hyundai has unveiled the revamped version of its popular Creta model, starting at Rs 11 lakh for the basic E petrol-manual variant and going up to Rs 20 lakh for the high-end SX(O) diesel-automatic version. These prices are introductory, and there are 19 different versions of the 2024 Creta facelift available, thanks to five different engine and transmission combinations.

The updated Creta is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, with an increase of Rs 13,000 for the base model and Rs 80,000 for the top model. Despite this, it remains competitively priced within its segment.

Exterior of Creta 2024

The exterior of the 2024 Creta has been completely redesigned, with a larger grille and a new lighting arrangement that includes LED daytime running lights, sequential indicators, and a light bar above the grille. The main quad-LED headlights are now located lower on the bumper. The rear end has also been updated to be more angular, with full LED tail lights, a full-width LED light bar, and a new bumper. The only change to the side profile is the new alloy wheels.

Interior of Creta 2024

Inside, the Hyundai Creta has a new dashboard featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen that merges with the new 10.25-inch digital driver display from the Alcazar. The screen has three themes and can display footage from the blind-view monitor when the indicator is activated. The center console has been redesigned to include controls for the new dual-zone climate control system. The interior also features lighter colors and copper details.

The back of the cabin remains largely the same, with the addition of new USB Type-C charging points. The boot volume remains unchanged at 433 liters.

The Creta continues to impress with its features, including a powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, an onboard air purifier, an electronic parking brake, adjustable rear seat backrests, rear seat headrest pillows, and rear sunshades. The tech suite includes a 10.25-inch digital display, a touchscreen that supports 12 regional languages, a new 360-degree camera, and an impressive Bose sound system. The car also has connected tech features, including a new Jio Saavn music streaming app, and the ability to remotely monitor your car using the eSIM-based setup.

Creta 2024 Safety

Safety upgrades in the new Creta include standard six airbags across all models and radar and camera-based ADAS in higher-spec models. The ADAS suite includes 19 functions such as auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and lane keep assist. Hyundai also claims to have reinforced the body shell at critical points for enhanced crash protection.

Complete Pricing and Variants of Creta 2024