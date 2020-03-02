Hyundai Creta booking opens: Check out price, features

Hyundai India has opened bookings for the second-generation Hyundai Creta, which recently made its debut at Auto Expo 2020. The Hyundai Creta, which is scheduled for a launch on March 17, can now be booked at select Hyundai dealerships. The booking price has been set at Rs 21,000, which is refundable. The Hyundai Creta will be priced between the range of Rs 10 lakh-Rs 17 lakh.

The 2020 Creta is heavily inspired by Chinese Hyundai ix25, and shares similarities with the ix25's exterior and interiors design.

Hyundai Creta's tagline 'The Perfect SUV', which was for used its older edition, has also been replaced with 'The Ultimate SUV' for the newer edition. Potential buyers can choose between three engine operations for the 2020 Creta, both in petrol and diesel. All the variants comply with the BS-VI emission norms.

The standard 1.5-litre petrol SUV comes with a six-speed manual transmission system and a Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) system. The 2020 Creta's wilnd an l produce 115 PS & 144 Nm of torque. The diesel version will also come with a 6-speed manual transmission and automatic transmission system. It's capable of producing 115 PS & 250 Nm of torque at peak.

The 2020 Creta will compete with Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. With the all new Creta, the SUV market segment will become even more competitive as Volkswagen, Skoda and Tata Motors are also expected to launch vehicles in this range.