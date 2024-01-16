Hyundai Creta SUV 2024 launch today: What to expect, how to watch LIVE

The much-anticipated launch of the Hyundai Creta SUV 2024 is set to take place today. The launch will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube channel at noon. Viewers can also stream the video live using the embed below.

The new Hyundai Creta SUV 2024 is expected to come with a host of upgrades over its predecessor. The new vehicle is expected to feature enhanced safety features and a revamped interior design. The SUV is also expected to offer improved fuel efficiency and comfortable ride quality.

Design and Interiors

The 2024 Creta facelift distinguishes itself with a brand-new dashboard, outfitted with two 10.25-inch connected infotainment screens. The central HVAC control panel maintains physical buttons, inclusive of two rotary dials and toggle switches. Additional updates encompass a new glossy black trim on the passenger side of the dashboard where the AC vent is situated. The central AC vents have been repositioned into a slim horizontal band extending towards the driver’s side. The dashboard now features a handy new storage shelf, and the center console has undergone subtle changes.

Features and Safety

In terms of features, the Creta facelift will incorporate dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, and an 8-way powered driver’s seat. Safety features include six airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite with 19 functions, 360-degree cameras, blind spot monitoring, a tire pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain and Bookings

Under the hood, the Creta facelift will continue with the 115hp, 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines, offering a manual gearbox as standard and CVT and torque converter gearboxes as options, respectively. The turbo-petrol variant makes a comeback, now more powerful with a 160hp, 1.5-liter unit, available exclusively with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Bookings for the Creta facelift have commenced, and deliveries are anticipated to begin in late January.

Update: Hyundai Creta 2024 launched at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh.

- The basic model with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and manual transmission is priced at Rs 11 lakh.

- The top model with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, automatic transmission, and the highest level of features is priced at Rs 18.7 lakh.

- For the diesel versions, the starting price is Rs 12.45 lakh for the basic model with a manual transmission.

- The most expensive Creta is the one with a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine and automatic transmission, which costs Rs 20 lakh.

Complete pricing of Hyundai Creta 2024

