Hyundai Kona EV makes it to the Guinness Book of World Records

India's first all-electric SUV Hyundai KONA electric has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. The electric SUV has set the record for the highest altitude any EV has driven to. It was driven to the Sawula Pass in Tibet. The Sawula Pass is situated at a height of 5,731 metres. The team that drove the Hyundai Kona to the Sawula Pass also broke the previous record for the highest altitude of 5,715.28 metres.

Speaking about the feat, MD and CEO of Hyundai India, SS Kim, said that this was a proud moment for everyone and a remarkable feat for HMIL. According to Kim, the KONA electric proved its mettle in the world's toughest terrains without compromising on its performance. There were earlier doubts if the SUV would have enough charge for such a long and daunting drive. According to the company statement, the car did not undergo any performance related issues while climbing mountains.

The team members who were on this assignment claimed that the batteries were charged overnight for a duration of 19 hours. The SUV's smart regeneration system is believed to have been of great help while climbing down the mountains as it helped in enhancing the car's driving range.

The KONA electric SUV was launched in India in July 2019. The electric vehicle is priced at Rs 23.7 lakh. This SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in under 9.7 seconds. The SUV churns out 134 bhp and 395 Nm peak torque. According to the Hyundai Motors website, the car has a driving range of 452 km certified by the ARAI.

