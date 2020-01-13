Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos in December, sells 6,719 units

Kia Seltos managed to sell only 4,645 units in the month of December. The Seltos was beaten by Hyundai Creta that sold 6,719 units in December. In a month-on-month comparison with its November figures, the sales of the Seltos have dropped down by 67% as the SUV sold 14,005 units in November. Hyundai Creta sales saw a minor increase when compared with its November figures, i.e., from 6,684 units in November to 6,719 units in December.

Creta fared well on the sales chart because Hyundai announced many deals and discounts on the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel variants of the SUV. Meanwhile, Kia Motors had increased price of Seltos by Rs 20,000.

Hyundai Creta is priced in the range of Rs 9.69 lakh-Rs 16.99 lakh, much like the Seltos. The Hyundai Creta comes in two petrol and one diesel variants. All the three engines have a 6-speed manual transmission. Besides this, the Creta comes with three AT (automatic transmission) options. Kia entered the market with connectivity features and also the BS-6 compliant engine.

It is interesting to note, however, that this is the first time since its launch that the sales figures of Kia Seltos have gone down.

It was not only Kia that fared badly in December. Tata Motors also hiked the prices of its SUV Harrier. The prices of all seven variants of the Harrier were hiked between Rs 35,000- Rs 45,000. The Harrier sold only 1,458 units owing to lack of a petrol variant or an automatic option.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to launch tomorrow: What to expect, price, other details

Also Read: Tata Gravitas to be bigger, better than Safari! SUV will make debut at Auto Expo 2020

Also Read: Over 400,000 lakh jobs at risk in Germany in switch to electric cars: report