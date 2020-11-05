Hyundai launches new i20 at Rs 6.9-11.18 lakh; aims to dethrone Maruti's Baleno

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In its 12th year now, Hyundai is looking for segment domination with the new i20.

The premium hatchback segment is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Currently Maruti's Baleno is the leader of the pack.

i20 comes with 3 engines and a range of powertrain options. Hyundai believes this gives it an edge over Baleno that has one petrol engine only.

The new car also gets 10 first-in-segment features, including an air purifier, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill assist control and a range of advanced connectivity options.

South Korean car major Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday launched the next generation version of its bestselling premium hatchback i20 at Rs 6.9-11.18 lakh. The premium hatchback segment, which Hyundai helped open up in India with the first generation i20 back in December 2008, is one of the fastest growing segments in India and Hyundai is hoping to wrest leadership position from Maruti Baleno with the new version.

To do that, the company has loaded the car with premium and advanced features as also thrown the proverbial kitchen sink at the segment leader with multiple powertrain options. Maruti's decision to quit making diesel cars has left the Baleno with just the 1.2 litre petrol engine and it is a weakness Hyundai is trying to exploit. The new i20 comes with a standard naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine as also a performance oriented turbocharged 1.0 litre petrol engine alongside a 1.5 litre diesel motor.

On top of this a range of transmission options are on offer-5 speed manual transmission and three different types of automatic transmission options for the petrol as well as a 6-speed manual transmission with the diesel. Overall, there are as many as 13 variants to choose from. Baleno, which was the third largest selling car in the country (180,413 units) in 2019-20 while i20 was the highest selling Hyundai car and 8th largest overall (108,091 units), is offered in 9 variants.

"With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer centric organisation, we have developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing into life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers," said SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. "Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India."

The 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines have been carried over from the outgoing version. The petrol engine has a peak power output of 83 PS and torque of 11.7 KGM with the 5 speed manual gearbox. Power is bumped up to 88 PS with the IVT automatic transmission. The diesel engine has a peak power output of 100 PS, torque of 24.5 KGM and a class leading fuel economy of 25.2 kpl.

The 1 litre turbocharged petrol engine is being introduced with the i20 for the first time in India even though it is already available with other Hyundai cars like the i10 Nios, Aura, Venue and Verna. It has a peak power of 120 PS, torque of 17.5 KGM and is available only with automatic transmissions-the advanced 7 speed dual clutch and a clutchless IMT version.

The feature list of the car is exhaustive. It gets LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs at the front, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, Z-Shaped LED tail lamps, 26.03 cm HD infotainment and navigation system and digital cluster with TFT Multi Information Display (MID), electric sunroof, Oxyboost Air Purifier with Air Quality Indicator and wireless charger with cooling pad. It also gets sliding front and rear seat armrest and tilt and telescopic steering. In terms of safety, the car gets dual airbags, anti-lock braking system and electronic brake distribution as standard and vehicle stability management system, 6 airbags, electronic stability programme and tyre pressure monitoring system in the top end trims.

