Best offers, discounts on cars this festive season: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Tata Motors, others

The festive season sales rush is palpable across product segments with companies offering attractive discounts and offers to woo customers. As people plan big-ticket purchases, car buyers also align their shopping goals with this festive timeline.

To entice customers, carmakers have lined up a slew of discounts and offers to attract larger footfall. Following a dismal season due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, several leading passenger vehicle manufacturers posted double-digit growth in volumes in the month of September, a sign of better times ahead.

Also Read: Mercedes to begin local assembly of AMG-branded hyper cars in India

As Diwali is considered an auspicious time to buy a new car in India, check out the list below of best offers available on cars for October-November 2020:

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts across its variants such as Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Eeco, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga to cash in on the festive season customer rush. The carmaker has rolled out a slew of cash and corporate discounts as well as exchange bonuses on the above-mentioned models. Maruti sells its cars through its 'Arena' and 'Nexa' outlets.

Below mentioned is the list of Maruti cars customers can buy at discounts.

Maruti Suzuki has also announced its Service Festival campaign whereby it is allowing customers to give their old cars a makeover. The campaign will continue till November 20, 2020. The manufacturer is giving several offers and customers can avail them of on extended warranty, paid service labour charges, and discounts on parts and accessories by pre-booking their service. Maruti is also offering complimentary car top wash or dry wash to customers who book a service or come to get their car checked during this time. The service campaign is applicable for both Arena as well as Nexa workshops. Maruti sells a lot of cars through its 'Arena' outlets.

Also Read: Ahead of festive season, Maruti records 34% jump in passenger vehicle sales in Sept

Honda

Honda has rolled out offers and discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on its cars to make the most of the festive period. The manufacturer has also introduced offers on the new 2020 City sedan as well as facelifted Jazz 2020 for the first time under the ambit of its 'The Great Honda Fest". Besides tying up with several banks and financial institutions to help customers with on-road financing as well as promising low EMIs, Honda is also giving cash discounts, Honda Care Maintenance programme and extended warranty.

Below mentioned is the list of Honda cars customers can buy on discounts.

Also Read: Honda takes aim at Bullet; unveils mid-range CB350 Highness in India

Hyundai Motor India:

Hyundai is going all out to woo customers with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on its select models (sedans and hatchbacks). The South Korean manufacturer is also offering discounts on accessories, maintenance and services of its cars. Majority of Hyundai's cars are available on discounts but the carmaker is not offering any benefits on Creta, Kona EV, Tuscon, Venue, and Verna.

Below mentioned is the list of Hyundai cars customers can buy on discounts.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India receives over 1.15 lakh bookings for Creta

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, which recently reported a massive 162 per cent jump in its domestic PV sales, is offering impressive discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on its car variants such as Harrier, Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor. The carmaker has also tied up with HDFC Bank to roll out finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers.

Below mentioned is the list of Tata cars customers can buy on discounts.

Also Read: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer schemes for financing passenger vehicles

Renault

Renault has rolled out several offers on its cars for this festive season in the form of exchange and corporate bonuses as well as cash discounts. The French carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on its variants such as Kwid, Duster and Triber, valid until October 31, 2020.

Below mentioned is the list of Hyundai cars customers can buy on discounts.

Also Read: Renault India launches new RXL variant of Kwid at Rs 4.16 lakh

Mahindra

Mahindra has rolled out a host of benefits, discounts and offers this festive season. The manufacturer is offering discounts worth around Rs 3 lakh across its car models, except the newly launched Thar 2020.

Below mentioned is the list of Mahindra cars customers can buy on discounts.

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales decline 16% YoY in August, tractor sales up 65%

(Note: The discounts and offers given below may vary basis the dealership location. Customers should visit the respective company's website for more details.)