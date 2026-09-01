Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Hyundai Motor India posts record sales in August

Hyundai Motor India posts record sales in August

Exports during August were affected by logistical constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geopolitical environment, says Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD & CEO Tarun Garg.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:18 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India posts record sales in AugustHyundai Motor India produced 769,280 cars and SUVs in the financial year 2025-26.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported a 23.6% year-on-year increase in domestic sales to 54,396 units in August 2026, marking the company’s highest-ever domestic sales.

The automaker’s total sales, including exports, rose 8.8% year-on-year to 65,796 units during the month. Of the total, 11,400 units were exported.

Advertisement

Hyundai said the strong domestic performance reflects sustained demand across its product portfolio. The company has also maintained its growth momentum in the current financial year, with domestic sales rising 12.6% year-on-year during the April-August period.

“August domestic sales of 54,396 units (+23.6% YoY), the highest-ever figure for any August month, reflect the popularity of Hyundai’s versatile product portfolio,” said Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL.

Don't Miss: Who is George Kovoor? PepsiCo veteran takes charge as Parle Biscuits CEO

However, exports during August were affected by logistical constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geopolitical environment, Garg said.

“While total exports in August were impacted by logistical constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geo-political environment during the month, we remain optimistic that export demand will continue to be strong in the coming months as the geo-political situation improves,” he added.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India produced 769,280 cars and SUVs in the financial year 2025-26. It cornered 21% share in passenger vehicle exports out of India for the financial year 2025-26.

The South Korean carmaker is doubling down on its investments in India. “In the past 30 years, we invested about Rs 40,000 crore. But in the next five years, we have already planned Rs 45,000 crore investment in India. This shows a big thrust on India,” Garg told Business Today in an interview recently.

By 2030, Hyundai is going to have 5-6 CNG models, 5-6 hybrid and 4-5 electric vehicles, de said.

“We are the No. 2 domestic-plus-export OEM in India. We have no plans to give it up. The next phase of our strategy is new model introductions. We have already announced 26 models from FY26 to FY30 including refreshes and upgrades,” said Garg.

Advertisement

Follow us on

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more