Hyundai Motor India posts record sales in August

Hyundai said the strong domestic performance reflects sustained demand across its product portfolio. The company has also maintained its growth momentum in the current financial year, with domestic sales rising 12.6% year-on-year during the April-August period.

“August domestic sales of 54,396 units (+23.6% YoY), the highest-ever figure for any August month, reflect the popularity of Hyundai’s versatile product portfolio,” said Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL.

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However, exports during August were affected by logistical constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geopolitical environment, Garg said.

“While total exports in August were impacted by logistical constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geo-political environment during the month, we remain optimistic that export demand will continue to be strong in the coming months as the geo-political situation improves,” he added.

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Hyundai Motor India produced 769,280 cars and SUVs in the financial year 2025-26. It cornered 21% share in passenger vehicle exports out of India for the financial year 2025-26.

The South Korean carmaker is doubling down on its investments in India. “In the past 30 years, we invested about Rs 40,000 crore. But in the next five years, we have already planned Rs 45,000 crore investment in India. This shows a big thrust on India,” Garg told Business Today in an interview recently.

By 2030, Hyundai is going to have 5-6 CNG models, 5-6 hybrid and 4-5 electric vehicles, de said.

“We are the No. 2 domestic-plus-export OEM in India. We have no plans to give it up. The next phase of our strategy is new model introductions. We have already announced 26 models from FY26 to FY30 including refreshes and upgrades,” said Garg.