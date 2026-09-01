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GST mop up rises 14.8% to nearly ₹2 lakh crore in August, refunds climb 68%

GST mop up rises 14.8% to nearly ₹2 lakh crore in August, refunds climb 68%

Higher domestic and import revenues drove the increase even as refunds jumped sharply and net collections grew 8.3 per cent.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 12:38 PM IST
GST mop up rises 14.8% to nearly ₹2 lakh crore in August, refunds climb 68%Higher domestic and import revenues drove the increase even as refunds jumped sharply and net collections grew 8.3 per cent.
SUMMARY
  • Domestic GST revenue rose 9.3 per cent to over ₹1.37 lakh crore
  • GST revenue from imports increased 29 per cent to ₹62,604 crore
  • Refunds jumped 68 per cent during August, reaching ₹31,795 crore

In a boost for indirect tax collections, gross GST collections rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to about ₹2 lakh crore in August. The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to ₹1.99 lakh crore in August 2026, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Higher domestic and import revenues drove the increase even as refunds jumped sharply and net collections grew 8.3 per cent. GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 9.3 per cent to over ₹1.37 lakh crore. Gross GST revenue from imports increased 29 per cent to ₹62,604 crore.

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Refunds jumped 68 per cent to ₹31,795 crore during the month, while net GST collection stood at ₹1.68 lakh crore, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth. The gross Central GST collection was ₹38,413 crore in August, while State GST collection stood at ₹46,316 crore. Integrated GST collection was over ₹1.15 lakh crore during the month.

Overall, gross GST collections rose to about ₹2 lakh crore in August, led by higher domestic and import revenues, even as refunds increased sharply and net collections grew 8.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.68 lakh crore.

The 57th meeting of the GST Council is slated to take place from 11 am on September 12 in New Delhi, as per an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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