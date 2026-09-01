GST mop up rises 14.8% to nearly ₹2 lakh crore in August, refunds climb 68%

In a boost for indirect tax collections, gross GST collections rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to about ₹2 lakh crore in August. The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to ₹1.99 lakh crore in August 2026, according to the official data released on Tuesday.
Higher domestic and import revenues drove the increase even as refunds jumped sharply and net collections grew 8.3 per cent. GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 9.3 per cent to over ₹1.37 lakh crore. Gross GST revenue from imports increased 29 per cent to ₹62,604 crore.