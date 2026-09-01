Stuck in Delhi traffic? This ₹454-crore, 61-km road corridor could make your commute easier

Under the proposal, a 7-metre-wide road will be developed along the Najafgarh drain. From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, a total road length of 54.83 kilometres will be built on both sides of the drain. In addition, a 6-kilometre-long two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. The corridor will connect major roads, including the Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II linked to NH-9 Rohtak Road connectivity, and Najafgarh Road.

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Greener, Safer Corridor With Better Connectivity

Separate tracks for walking, jogging and cycling are also proposed along the corridor. Trees and plants will be planted along the roadside, and the boundary wall of the drain will be repaired and a new wall built. A new bridge will also be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to ensure smooth traffic movement. The Public Works Department in Delhi is carrying out a feasibility study for the project, and the process to appoint a private consultant is under way.

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"The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours, causing heavy traffic. We plan to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study before the project starts," a PWD official said.

Metro Expansion to Boost Delhi’s Connectivity

The Delhi Metro is already building seven metro corridors under Phase IV and Phases 5A and 5B, and the Rithala-Kundli Metro corridor is among them. The Orange Line, Red Line and Magenta Line are also being extended. Around 164 kilometres of track are being built under these metro corridor works, and 200 new metro stations are being developed. The proposed Najafgarh drain corridor is being planned alongside these wider transport expansion efforts in the capital.