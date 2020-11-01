Hyundai posts 13.2% YoY rise in Oct sales at 56,605 units; strong demand for Venue, Creta

India's second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd has reported a 13.2 per cent rise in year-on-year sales at 56,605 units in October. Sport utility vehicles Hyundai Venue and Creta led the sales drive for Hyundai Motor. The overall factory dispatches in September 2020 stood at 50,313, while the number was 45,809 in August. In October 2019, Hyundai's wholesale stood at 50,010 units.

As Diwali approaches in November, the Korean auto giant has started ramping up inventory at dealerships across India to clock in high sale numbers. The automaker resumed operations in India in May after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March-April. The automaker also saw a 10.1 per cent decline in October exports on a year-on-year basis at 12,230 units.

Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India, said the October month sales have set a positive tone. He hoped that this momentum would continue.

Hyundai auto sales numbers echo the overall rebound that is currently being experienced by the auto industry. India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted 18.9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 182,448 units in October. Total sales include domestic sales of 166,825 units and 6,037 units for other OEMs. Maruti Suzuki reported a 17.6% growth in sales of passenger vehicles at 163,656 units in October. Besides, the company exported 9,586 units in October 2020.

