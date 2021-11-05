scorecardresearch
Japanese car sales drop in China

Japanese carmakers’ like Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp face sales drop in China.

Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.
Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.
Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.

