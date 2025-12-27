'He doesn't have anything until I approve': Donald Trump's tough tone on Zelenskyy's peace plan

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has little leverage without Washington's backing. Trump's comments came as US diplomatic efforts intensified ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

Security guarantees for Ukraine, territorial disputes, and a possible economic agreement are set to dominate the discussions. During this meeting, Zelenskyy is set to present a 20-point peace plan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump has so far withheld endorsement of Zelenskyy’s proposals, asserting in an interview with Politico, “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” and adding, “So we’ll see what he’s got.”

Zelenskyy, set to present a 20-point peace plan on Saturday, described it as “about 90% ready.” The plan includes proposals for a demilitarised zone in eastern Ukraine and broader security guarantees. Discussions are expected to focus on formalising these arrangements with US support.

Economic matters may also be addressed, with Zelenskyy noting the potential for an “economic agreement,” though he cautioned that it is unclear “whether anything will be finalised by the end.”

Trump’s remarks followed US airstrikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria, which he said were in response to the killing of Christians. “They were going to do it earlier,” Trump stated. “And I said, ‘nope, let’s give a Christmas present.’ They didn’t think that was coming, but we hit them hard. Every camp got decimated.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the meeting, Trump reaffirmed his influence over international negotiations. “I have Zelenskyy and I have Bibi coming. They’re all coming. They all come,” he said. “They respect our country again.”

Territorial concerns remain a primary obstacle. With Russia controlling most of Luhansk and 70% of Donetsk, Kyiv faces pressure. Zelenskyy emphasised Ukraine’s preference for a settlement involving not just the US and Ukraine, but also Europe, stating, “We must, without doubt, find some format in the near future in which not only Ukraine and the US are present, but Europe is represented as well.”

Looking ahead, Trump expressed optimism about talks with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with (Vladimir) Putin,” he said, noting he expects to speak with the Russian leader “soon, as much as I want.”