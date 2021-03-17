Jeep launches 'Made in India' Wrangler at Rs 53.9 lakh; cheaper by Rs 10 lakh thanks to local assembly

Jeep India, best known for their off roaders, on Wednesday launched the locally assembled Wrangler SUV at Rs 53.9 lakh, which is almost Rs 10 lakh less than the fully imported version earlier. The top of the line Rubicon version is priced at Rs 57.9 lakh.

Wrangler is part of the four models that the company in January had said it would start assembling in the country. Fiat is investing $250 million towards this at its Ranjangaon factory over the $450 million it has already invested so far. The next generation Grand Cherokee flagship SUV would also be assembled at the factory. Further, the investment includes the introduction of an all new three row SUV by the firm.

The company started production of the Wrangler in February and the vehicle is now ready for retail across the country. Both variants of the car are powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain which produces a maximum 268 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

"Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India. We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country," said Partha Datta, Jeep India Managing Director. "I'm also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships," he said.

The Wrangler comes with features like leather seats, soft touch leather-finish dashboard, UConnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, cruise control, engine stop/start, dual-zone air-conditioning, automatic headlamps, front LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, LED DRL, full-framed removable doors, a three-piece modular hardtop and a fold-flat front windshield.

"Jeep Wrangler's capability is unmatched because our engineers always have and continue to test and improve our 4x4 technology to make it a global benchmark," Datta added. "This capability is complemented with a timeless design, modern comforts, the latest in infotainment technology and open air freedom," he further said.

