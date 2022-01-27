JLR opens bookings for its luxury SUV Range Rover SV in India

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday has started bookings for the next-generation luxury SUV 'Range Rover SV' in India. This flagship SUV created by the Special Vehicles Operation division will be offered with several customisation options including exclusive design themes, details and material.

The Special Vehicles Operation team, which revamped the standard Range Rover to make the ultra-lavish special vehicle ‘SV,’ personalised the Range Rover with front radiator grille and metal-plated blades, SV badges in white ceramic and SV metal exterior inserts.

Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director JLR India, said, "The new Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus, enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.”

Design and Powertrain

The SUV will be available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat long-wheelbase (LWB) configuration for the first time. LWB version will also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an integrated refrigerator and electrically deployable Club Table.

Range Rover SV Intrepid Theme in Sunrise Copper in Satin finish.

The new Range Rover SV comes with two powertrain options: a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine which churns out power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm and a 3-litre straight-six diesel unit that produces power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm.

Safety and Features

Range Rover SV, being a Land Rover flagship, gets all the bells and whistles such as LED headlamps with image projection, signature DRLs, electronic air suspension with dynamic response and electronic active differential.

It also has features like four-zone temperature control head-up display, all-wheel steering, 24-way power front seats along with heating, cooling and massage functions, powered rear seats, Meridian Signature sound system and more.

Range Rover SV Serenity Theme in Icy White in Gloss finish.

The automaker also said that the New Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette. They can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze, depending on the body colour chosen, it added.

The new Range Rover SV comes with 22-inch wheels as standard. However, customers can also choose from 12 different types of wheels that can be specified, depending on the powertrain and design theme and can even opt for a set of 23-inch forged wheels.