Kia launches Sonet 2024 facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh: Check variants, features, other details

Kia has launched the facelifted version of its Sonet, which made its global debut in December. The price range is between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.69 lakh, with deliveries slated to begin by mid-January. The updated Kia Sonet will compete with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and other compact SUVs in the market.

The new Kia Sonet SUV comes in a total of 19 variants with five different transmission options. The car is available with several permutations and combinations of transmissions and fuel options. Check all the Variants below (all prices are ex-showroom):

HTE: Available with a 1.2P MT engine at Rs 7.99 lakh and a 1.5D MT engine at Rs 9.79 lakh.

HTK: Comes with a 1.2P MT engine priced at Rs 8.79 lakh and a 1.5D MT engine at Rs 10.39 lakh.

HTK+: Can be purchased with a 1.2P MT for Rs 9.89 lakh, a 1.OP iMT for Rs 10.49 lakh, or a 1.5D MT for Rs 11.39 lakh.

HTX: Available in three variants:

A version with a 1.OP iMT is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh,

A version with a diesel (either manual or intelligent Manual Transmission) is priced between Rs 11.99 to Rs 12.59 lakh.

HTX+: Only available in diesel variants (either intelligent Manual Transmission or Automatic Transmission), ranging from Rs 13.69 to Rs 14.39 lakh.

GTX+: This trim is only available as an automatic, either as the petrol variant priced at Rs 14.49 lakh or the diesel variant priced at Rs 15.49 lakh.

X-line: This top-tier trim is only available as an automatic petrol variant, priced at Rs 14.69 lakh.

Kia Sonet SUV Design Changes

The updates include minor aesthetic changes and feature additions to enhance its appeal in the crowded compact SUV segment. The exterior now features new LED headlights, daytime running lights, and C-shaped tail-lamps linked by an LED light bar.

Kia Sonet SUV Interiors

The interior is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a similar-sized central touchscreen infotainment unit. The facelifted Sonet also includes ADAS technology, six airbags, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and ESC as standard.

Kia Sonet SUV Features

Top variants come with cornering lamps, a 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, leatherette upholstery, a Bose audio system, and sunroof. The Sonet continues with its existing engines and powertrains, but the manual gearbox and diesel engine combo are back.

Also read: Kia India appoints Gwanggu Lee as new Managing Director and CEO

Also read: What Is The Kia Sonet Facelift All About?