Kia Seltos SUV completes 1 lakh bookings with high preference for automatic transmission, sunroof

Kia Seltos has achieved over 100,000 bookings since its launch in July 2023. Kia motors claims that this follows the record it set for the highest first-day bookings in its segment for the same vehicle. On average, the company has been receiving approximately 13,500 bookings every month.

The new Seltos is priced at 10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Seltos SUV was the first product launched by Kia in India back in August 2019. To date, Kia has produced over 600,000 Seltos units in India, with nearly 75 per cent being sold domestically. In 2023 alone, Kia sold a total of 104,000 units of the Seltos. It faces competition from the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

The automatic variants of the Seltos have been the top choice, accounting for nearly half of the total bookings. Kia claims that with the growing awareness of advanced Active Safety features, around 40 per cent of buyers have shown strong interest in variants equipped with ADAS. The preference for sunroofs among Indian customers is reflected in the Seltos booking trends, with 80 per cent of buyers opting for this feature. The ratio of petrol to diesel bookings remains healthy at 58:42 per cent.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, expressed his excitement about the market success of the new Seltos. He stated that the New Seltos is helping the company consolidate its market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. He also mentioned that the company is actively realigning its manufacturing processes to ensure swift access for customers to their favourite SUVs.

Sohn said, “We are excited about the market success of the new Seltos. Undoubtedly, it stands out as one of the smartest SUV choices available, and the response from our customers resonates with this sentiment. The New Seltos is helping us consolidate our market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. We are actively realigning our manufacturing processes to ensure that our customers gain access to their favourite SUVs as swiftly as possible. We are thankful to all Seltos and Kia fans in India who support and inspire us to do better with every product."

Launched in July 2023, the New Seltos got a slightly new design with more technology inside the cabin. Kia claims that the vehicle gets a total of 32 features, including 15 safety features and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features.

