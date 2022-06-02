Kia's electric vehicle EV6 officially launched in India; Check out price, battery, other details

Kia's electric vehicle EV6 has been officially launched in India. The EV will be available at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on a dedicated EV platform -- the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia's EV journey in the country.

"The New E-GMP platform introduces a flat floor, facilitating comfort and utility along with greater power, driving range and control," said the official Kia EV6 brochure.

Kia EV6 has been launched in two variants. These are the GT RWD and the AWD versions. The price of the top-end model has been set at Rs 64.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV6 comes in three drive modes - Normal, Sport and Eco which can be customised as per the driver's requirement. It comes in five colours-- Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Red and Yacht Blue.

Kia EV 6 Battery

Kia EV6 is powered with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and charges from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

Kia EV6 Features

It comes with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features.

Kia EV6 also offers features 8 airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC (electronic stability control), HAC (hill-start assist control), MCBA (multi collision brake assist), VSM (vehicle stability management), ESS (emergency stop signal), ISOFIX child anchor, front and rear parking sensors and speed and lane safety indication through augmented reality head-up display.

Last Thursday, Kia had commenced the bookings for EV6. Only 100 units of EV6, which comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), would be available for sales in India this year.

The EV6 can be booked with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 13 cities. The list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Customers can also book through the Kia India website, had said in a statement.

Also read: Kia EV6 bookings begin at select dealerships today; details here