Kia EV6 bookings begin at select dealerships today; details here  

Bookings for Kia Motors’ electric vehicle – EV6—have begun in India from May 26, almost a week ahead of its launch on June 2. It is an exclusive offering from Kia India and only available in limited quantities in 2022. The EV6 was first unveiled globally in March last year and will only be available at select dealerships.

The all-new Kia EV6 has been built on the company’s new dedicated EV platform – E-GMP—and promises to pack in a multiplicity of features. According to Kia EV6 brochure, “The New E-GMP platform introduces a flat floor, facilitating comfort and utility along with greater power, driving range and control.”

Kia EV6 features

Kia EV6 is powered with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and charges from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. The all-new Kia EV can travel upto 528 km and goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds. It offers a peak torque of 350 Nm and a maximum power output of 229 bhp. The Kia EV6 is 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall with a 2,900 mm wheelbase.

In its exteriors, the Kia EV6 comes with 48.74 cm crystal cut alloys, body colored door garnish, belt line, body colored flush door handles, connected LED tail lamps with indicators, daytime running lights (DRLs), rear spoiler, LED rear fog lamps, solar glass and wide electric sunroof.

Buyers will get tilt and telescopic steering wheel made of vegan leather, ventilated seats, 2 speakers, 2 tweeters, wireless charger, rain sensing wipers, 12.3 inch curved driver display screen, 12.3 inch curved touchscreen navigation, and auto anti-glare inside rear view mirror.

The car also offers features 8 airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC (electronic stability control), HAC (hill-start assist control), MCBA (multi collision brake assist), VSM (vehicle stability management), ESS (emergency stop signal), ISOFIX child anchor, front and rear parking sensors and speed and lane safety indication through augmented reality head-up display.

The EV6 also offers 3.6 kW of power for running multiple devices inside and outside by attaching vehicle-to-load connector. The price of the car is not yet known. Kia EV6 comes in three drive modes – Normal, Sport and Eco which can be customised as per the driver’s requirement. It comes in five colours-- Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Red and Yacht Blue.

