Lamborghini launches super luxury car Huracán Tecnica! You can try guessing the price

Italian automaker Lamborghini on Thursday launched the Huracán Tecnica in India at a starting price of Rs 4.04 crore with an intention to strengthen its positon in the country’s super luxury segment (cars priced above Rs 2.5 crore). Last year, the segment sold around 300 units.

“Bringing new models faster to local market has been a key pillar for our growth in India and we are excited to unveil the Huracán Tecnica in India today. The lightweight Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and innovative brake cooling improvements allow the driver to experience the perfect Huracán for every occasion,” Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said.

Taking its engine from the Huracán STO, Huracán Tecnica comes with an increase of 30 CV (constant velocity) over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. “This Huracán has at its heart the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, which controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour by integrating vehicle systems and set-up to deliver feed-forward pre-control in virtual real-time,” the company said.

Agarwal added that the company is working to get the new models to the Indian market as fast as possible. Which means that the Urus Performante SUV that was unveiled last week is soon expected to be launched in India.

Lamborghini sells a range of super luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, and according to the company, 2021 was its best year in India with 69 units, beating its previous best record in 2019, when it sold a total of 52 units. According to Agarwal, bringing new models faster to the local market has been a key pillar for Lamborghini’s growth in India.