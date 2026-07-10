Looking for an automatic car under ₹10 lakh? These affordable options are winning over city buyers

As fuel costs and environmental concerns push buyers toward greener alternatives, demand for factory-fitted and retrofitted compressed natural gas (CNG) cars has surged. For many city commuters, the ideal combination is CNG efficiency with the convenience of an automatic gearbox, and several such models are now available for under Rs 10 lakh. Here’s a list of CNG cars with automatic gearbox under Rs 10 lakh

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Tata Tiago: Cheapest factory-fitted CNG AMT

Tata’s compact Tiago leads the affordable segment. Priced from around Rs 8.08 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh (on-road, Mumbai) for CNG AMT variants, the Tiago pairs a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. According to Tata Motors’ claimed figures, the Tiago delivers an ARAI-rated 28.06 km/kg in CNG mode.

“The Tiago delivers exceptional running costs for urban buyers who want hassle-free automatic driving. Its fuel efficiency makes it an attractive entry-level option," said an automobile analyst.

Tata Altroz: Premium hatchback with CNG AMT

Tata has extended the CNG-AMT option to the Altroz, giving buyers a more feature-rich hatchback with CNG economy. The Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and Tata’s AMT setup, with a claimed mileage of 26.2 km/kg. On-road prices for Altroz CNG AMT models begin close to the Rs 9.96 lakh mark, though some trims can exceed Rs 10 lakh in metropolitan pricing.

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“Tata’s strategy of offering CNG across its hatchback portfolio gives consumers choice without compromising on interior quality,” said an automobile analyst.

Tata Punch: Micro-SUV appeal with efficient CNG AMT

For buyers seeking a compact SUV feel, the Tata Punch is offered with a CNG-AMT option. Powered by a 1.2-litre engine, the Punch’s CNG AMT models are priced from roughly Rs 9.74 lakh on-road in Mumbai, with certain variants moving beyond that threshold. Tata’s stated CNG efficiency for the Punch is 26.99 km/kg, which is quite impressive for this range.

“Buyers who want an SUV-like stance with lower running costs may find the Punch CNG AMT particularly appealing; it offers the convenience of an automatic while keeping fuel expenses in check," said an industry consultant.

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Nissan Magnite: Retrofit CNG for AMT models

Breaking Tata’s near-monopoly in this space, the Nissan Magnite can be fitted with a retrofit CNG kit that is compatible with the AMT version. On-road pricing for the Magnite with a CNG retrofit ranges widely — typically between Rs 7.83 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh (on road) in Mumbai, depending on trim and kit specification. Nissan’s claimed CNG AMT mileage for the Magnite stands at 24.09 km/kg.

“Retrofit kits offer flexibility to buyers who prefer a particular automatic trim. “However, factory-fitted systems still lead on warranty and integration," said an industry consultant.

With competitive pricing and improving efficiency figures, the CNG-plus-automatic combination is becoming an increasingly practical choice for urban drivers seeking lower running costs without sacrificing convenience.