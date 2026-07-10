Rs 24 dividend per share: Bharti Airtel fixes record date for payment — Check details

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd on Friday fixed July 24, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive its final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

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In an exchange filing, the company said the Board had earlier, on May 13, 2026, recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each and Rs 6 per partly paid-up equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each (Rs 1.25 paid-up), on which call money remains unpaid, for FY26.

The proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the company's 31st AGM, scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026.

"Upon approval of members, the dividend will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members within 30 days from the date of approval to those members/beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members/depository records as at close of business hours on Friday, July 24, 2026," Airtel said in its filing.

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Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to buy the company's shares at least one trading day before the record date for the shares to be credited to their demat accounts in time to qualify for the dividend.

Q1 FY27 preview

Ahead of the company's June quarter earnings, Axis Direct expects Airtel's revenue to grow 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), driven by subscriber additions and continued growth in the Africa business.

The brokerage, however, expects the company's EBIT margin to decline by 69 basis points QoQ, citing higher operating costs, primarily due to investments in data centres and network expansion.

Axis Direct said key monitorables for the quarter will include business segment performance, average revenue per user (ARPU) trends, subscriber additions and the progress of the 5G rollout.

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Elara Capital sees double-digit topline and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) growth for Airtel.

Stock performance

Bharti Airtel shares were last seen trading 0.79 per cent lower at Rs 1,915.20 during Friday's early session. At that price, the stock has declined 9.24 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.