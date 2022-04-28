Mahindra Electric Mobility sees 214% growth from FY21

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, has said that it has closed the financial year with a market share of 73.4 per cent, making it the no.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer in the country. With 214 percent growth from FY’21, Mahindra Electric has one of the largest portfolios of electric 3-wheelers with the Treo auto, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, e Alfa Mini and e Alfa Cargo, the company mentioned in an official statement.

The Treo auto is the top-selling electric 3-wheeler in the passenger category with a market share of 70.4 per cent while the Treo Zor leads the cargo segment with a 52.1 per cent market share. "Customers prefer our vehicles because of the significant savings due to the ever-increasing petrol/diesel/CNG prices, advanced Li-ion technology, and favourable Government policies," Mahindra Electric stated.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “I am delighted that over this past year, we have significantly expanded our EV footprint while reducing pollution (that would otherwise have needed 20 Lakh trees to be planted) and contributed to the Government’s vision of sustainable development. I would like to share this success with our stakeholders and expect to maintain this momentum in FY’23 through a range of exciting products and solutions in the last mile mobility space.”

Mahindra last mile products have cumulatively travelled more than 427 million kilometers and saved more than 42,835 metric tonne of CO2, the company claimed in its BSE filing.

