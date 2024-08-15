Mahindra & Mahindra unveils all-new Thar Roxx. Price, features and all the key details here

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx in India, starting at an introductory price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a direct competitor to the 5-door Force Gurkha and a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny, the Thar Roxx extends the legacy of Mahindra’s popular off-road SUV, now in a 5-door configuration.

The Thar Roxx maintains the iconic boxy silhouette, now with enhancements that include a new body-colored 6-slat grille, LED headlights, and C-shaped LED DRLs. The front bumper features silver accents, and the vehicle rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A metal roof with a panoramic sunroof is available on higher variants, with lower models featuring a single-pane sunroof. The rear of the SUV is marked by C-shaped taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the Thar Roxx offers a black and beige dual-tone interior, with white leatherette upholstery and copper stitching on the black leatherette-padded dashboard. The second row is equipped with ISOFIX child seat mounts, adjustable headrests, three-point seatbelts, and a foldout center armrest. The front passengers benefit from independent center armrests.

In terms of features, the Thar Roxx is outfitted with dual 10.25-inch displays, one for the digital driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen infotainment system. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, automatic AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

Safety is also a priority with the Thar Roxx. It comes standard with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite that includes lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx offers two engine options—a 162 PS petrol engine and a 152 PS diesel engine. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and are available in both 4WD and RWD configurations.

The 5-door variant is designed to extend the brand’s reach in the off-road segment, offering more performance and features while staying true to the rugged roots of the Thar. The variant-wise pricing details will be revealed soon.



