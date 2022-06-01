Mahindra registers 208% sales growth over last year, sells 26,632 SUVs in May

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), on Wednesday, announced that has recorded an overall auto sale of 53,726 vehicles for May 2022, around 208 per cent growth against the same period last year.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high-interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra.”

Mahindra, in a regulatory filing, stated that in the Utility Vehicles segment, it had sold 26,632 vehicles as against 7,748 units in May 2021, up 244 per cent.

On the other hand, in its passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), the company managed to sell 26,904 units in May 2022, which include 272 cars and vans. Mahindra had sold 8,004 units, including 256 cars and vans, in May 2021.

In the commercial vehicles and three-wheelers segment, the automaker sold 24,794 vehicles, including 3,645 three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws), an increase of 230 per cent over May 2021.

The automaker also revealed that its commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in May 2022.

“Our Commercial Vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain-related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact,” Nakra added.

Total exports stand at 2028 units in May 2022, up 5 per cent from the same period last year.