Mahindra to resurrect iconic JAWA motorcycles in India; to begin production in July

Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., will start production of JAWA motorcycles - which were discontinued in the mid-1990's - in July, at their Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2016, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, had struck a deal with the Czechoslovakia-based iconic motorcycle company, which will allow CLPL to launch and market bikes under the JAWA brand name in Indian and East Asian markets.

With just a few days left for production to hit the floor, Anand Mahindra sent out a Tweet which contained a meme of a motorcyclist driving a bike in the rain, bearing the quote "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to ride in the rain."

We all know about the advice to 'Dance in the rain..' But with Jawa's imminent resurrection you can't blame me for pushing this avatar of the quote... https://t.co/JUGcprTLfE pic.twitter.com/lCBtX6fEQN - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2018

The bikes are expected to be modeled around the JAWA 250, and will compete directly with Royal Enfield. No details have been released regarding the specifications of the bike, however, it can be presumed that the retro look of the iconic bike would be kept intact.

Last year, the JAWA 350 was released internationally and may set the benchmark of what can be expected in India. The bike recreates the nostalgic look of the 60's and 70's with a circular headlight, boxy fuel tank, and a flat seat. It sports telescopic front forks and conventional dual spring suspension at the rear. The design is minimalistic with chrome added profusely to the fuel tank, headlamp, and handlebar. It is equipped with a 17-litre fuel tank, and weighs in at around 154kg. It is powered by a 350cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine which cranks out 26bhp @ 5250rpm and 32Nm of torque @ 4750rpm. It boasts a top speed of 120kph.

Classic-bike enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the bike to hit the Indian roads. It will be interesting to see at what price point Mahindra introduces the bike in India.