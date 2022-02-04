Mandatory fitness test at automatic testing stations from 2023

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has notified draft rules that propose to mandate fitness tests for vehicles at government approved automated testing stations from June, 2024.



The proposal covers medium goods and passenger vehicles, as well as light motor vehicles (transport). For heavy goods and passenger vehicles, the move will come into effect a year earlier on April, 2023.



The proposal will be finalised within 30 days after receiving comments from the public, a government official told Business Today TV.



In September last year, MORTH approved the rules for recognition, regulation, and control of automated testing stations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The rules take into account the vehicle safety and emission requirements, as well as global best practices in this regard.



An automated testing station uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle. The fitness testing for commercial vehicles is done every two years up to eight years, and every year for vehicles, which are older. Fitness testing for personal vehicles is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years) and repeated after every five years in case renewal of registration.



Section 56(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, introduced through Section 23 on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, empowers the central government to frame rules for recognition, regulation, and control of automated testing stations.

