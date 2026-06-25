Maruti Brezza to get a facelift this July

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is expected to launch a facelift of its compact sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Brezza, in the second half of July. The new Maruti Brezza will come with two different engine options, including a turbo-petrol engine, Financial Express reported.

In addition to the current 1.5-litre petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to offer its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the one used in the Fronx. The move will help Brezza customers to benefit from the lower tax bracket available to sub-four-metre petrol vehicles equipped with engines under 1,200cc.

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Currently, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is 40%. This is because the Brezza uses a 1.5-litre (1462cc) petrol engine, which places it in the higher vehicle tax slab introduced under the GST 2.0 reforms effective from September 2025.

Besides making its price more competitive, the introduction of a turbocharged engine is likely to enhance Brezza’s appeal among customers looking for improved performance. It could also bolster Maruti’s competitiveness in the highly contested compact SUV segment, where most major automakers now offer multiple powertrain choices across their product portfolios. To be clear, Maruti Suzuki discontinued diesel powertrains across its portfolio in 2020.

The existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine is likely to remain part of the lineup, with both petrol and CNG options continuing to be available. The CNG variant may feature an underfloor tank arrangement like the Victoris, which would create more usable boot space and enhance overall practicality, the report said.

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The refreshed Brezza is likely to see subtle changes in design: front and rear bumpers may change. The front end is expected to receive subtle styling updates, including a redesigned grille and revised headlamp units. The fog lamp surrounds are also likely to be reworked. Despite these updates, the SUV’s overall profile is anticipated to remain largely unchanged from the current model.