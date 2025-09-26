Maruti sells 80,000 cars since start of Navratri; says there's 'mad rush' at their showrooms

Maruti Suzuki is witnessing one of its strongest festive seasons in recent years, with record enquiries and retail sales following the GST rate cut on cars.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki, told Business Today that the company has already retailed 80,000 vehicles since the start of Navratri, while daily enquiries have surged to nearly 80,000 a day.

“There is a mad rush at our showrooms. Channel partners are working late into the night to deliver vehicles to our customers,” Banerjee said.

To boost affordability, the company has rolled out an innovative financing scheme under which customers can own a car by paying an EMI of just Rs 1,999 per month. “This makes it easier for two-wheeler owners to upgrade to a four-wheeler,” he added.

Banerjee noted that the decline in small car sales was primarily due to affordability challenges. “The recent repo rate cut has helped in making EMIs more affordable,” he said, adding that Maruti has also reduced prices by up to 24 per cent on select entry-level models, valid till December 31, 2025.

While small cars are regaining traction, SUVs remain a strong growth driver. “We are seeing very good traction in the SUV segment as well,” Banerjee said, pointing to a large untapped market of two-wheeler consumers aspiring to upgrade.

On supply, Banerjee admitted that meeting the surge in demand remains a challenge. “Dispatches were stopped in the first 20 days of September and resumed only on September 22. Many vehicles are currently in transit and we are trying to deliver them as quickly as possible,” he explained.

With supply lines catching up, the Maruti executive advised customers to book their vehicles early to avoid long waiting periods.